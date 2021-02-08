2 St. Louis Girls Found With Boyfriends After Being Reported Kidnapped

Police in the Ashanti Region have announced finding the two St. Louis Junior High School (JHS) female students with their boyfriends after being reported kidnapped.

According to the police, contrary to earlier report of kidnapping, the two girls were actually with their boyfriends.

The police in a statement said the girls were found at Tafo in Kumasi.

Their parents had reported on Sunday about their supposed kidnapping.

“The Ashanti Regional Police Command wishes to inform the general public to disregard a case of alleged kidnapping of two St. Louis Junior High School students in the Ashanti Region as the matters are different from what the actual case is about,” the statement dated February 8, 2021, read.

By Melvin Tarlue