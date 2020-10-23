2020 Ghana Make-Up Awards For November 13

Some players in the make-up industry

The fourth edition of the prestigious Ghana Make-Up Awards will come off at the plush Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on November 13.

The Ghana Makeup Awards is an annual celebration for the makeup and beauty industry, aimed at fostering excellence, by rewarding and celebrating pioneers, leading professionals and upcoming talent within the industry, as well as businesses and brands who are contributing to economic growth.

The award is organized by Make-Up Ghana and it will be held amidst strict Covid-19 safety protocols next month.

Some of the make-up industry greats who worked extra hard last year will be honoured at the event.

This year’s edition will also be the official launch for the first ever curriculum for makeup artistry made up of two National Technical & Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Accredited Competency-Based Training Programs.

Ms. Valerie Lawson is currently the reigning Makeup Artist of the Year after winning the category in 2019. Black Secret Makeup was the Brand of the Year while SO Aesthetic was adjudged the Ghanaian Owned Brand of the Year and Juben House of Beauty, Retailer of the Year at that event. Lifetime Achievement Award went to Cecila Adjei, Senior Lecturer, School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana, for her over two decades of service to the industry, while Sandy Osei Agyeman, Founder/CEO, SLID Industries Limited and Dzigbordi Kwaku Dosoo, Founder/CEO, Allure Africa Group, were given honorary awards.

Due to the impact of Covid-19 this year, some categories have been removed.

By Francis Addo