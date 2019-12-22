2020 Will Produce Another Exciting Victory – Nana

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has stated that the NPP shall retain power in 2020 by producing another exciting victory.

He made this known as he delivered a statement at the NPP’s 27th annual national delegates Conference held on Sunday December 22, 2019.

Delegates of the party from across the country attended conference held at the Fantasy Dome of the Trade Fair Site at La, Accra.

He said he has been across the country and all indications point to another victory of the NPP.

“I have not stayed all these three years only in Jubilee House,” he said.

I have been met by a large crowd of enthusiastic people, according to him.

He states that he has been travelling across the country to see things for himself.

He said its citizens across the country who came with the slogan #4more4Nana.

The President noted that there was nothing the ‘NDC has to tell Ghanaians in 2020 as their legacy is incompetence, corruption, mismanagement.

But he called for a united front from the NPP to ensure victory.

“So we have a responsibility to stay together,” he told the rank and file of the party.

He urged them to always remember that the party is bigger than each and every single one of them.

BY Melvin Tarlue