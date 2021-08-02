2021 Census Extended Again To August 8

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) says 99 per cent of households have been enumerated in 15 regions as at July 31, in the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC).

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, in an update on the ongoing Census, said Greater Accra had a completion rate of 93 per cent and that enumeration had concluded in all districts except for eight districts in Accra, which recorded 95 per cent completion rate.

The districts are: Ga West, Kpone Katamanso, Ga North, Adentan Municipal, La Nkwatanang-Madina Municipal, Ga East, Tema West and Ledzokuku.

The Government Statistician announced that the Census exercise was extended for the third and final time from August 1, to August 8, saying “the Service will withdraw from the field on August 8, 2021.”

The first extension started from Monday July 12 to 18, while the second one started from Monday July 19 to July 31.

He stated that, the reasons for the final mop-up included refusals to participate in the exercise, and difficulty in reaching people in restricted areas.

Prof Annim said Census officials for the mop up would be branded and given letters of introduction because the ID cards for the main exercise expired on July 31, 2021 and that persons in doubt should call the toll free number 0800426426.

He said the coverage was assessed at three levels- community, households and persons, stressing that household validation and correction of errors was currently ongoing.

“Between now and August 8, we appeal to all persons who have not yet been counted to use the official channel for reporting”.

“The toll free numbers are 0800426426, 0591476895, 0206850157, 0591476893, 0591476884, 0206850157, and 0551625567,” he said.

The 2021 PHC will provide important information to support evidence-based implementation of the national development agenda and support the tracking of achievements of the Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2063 of the African Union, among others.

It is seeking to gather information on key issues, including travel history of household members who have migrated abroad, Socio-demographic characteristics, literacy and education, economic activity.

The rest of the indicators are difficulties in performing daily living activities, ownership and usage of Information Communication Technology devices, children born to women, 12 years or over, deaths of household members within the past 12 months, housing conditions, sanitation and source of water, lighting and cooking fuel.

The 2021 PHC officially commenced on Sunday, June 27 with the listing of structures starting on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

GNA