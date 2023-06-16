2023 Green Ghana Target Exceeded – FC

John Allotey

Government through the efforts of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission, has exceeded the 10million seedlings target for the 2023 Green Ghana Day, with some 11,530,672 seedlings distributed across the country so far. This number however exempts the four Regions of the North apart from the Upper West Region.

The CEO of the Forestry Commission, John Allotey disclosed this when he gave an update on the exercise.

Mr. Allotey in his submission explained that the Four Regions of the North including, the Northern Region, North East Region, Upper East Region and the Savannah Regions, have only done a commemorative planting as they await the rains to engage in the full blown planting exercise.

The CEO in his in-depth presentation on the provisional results of the seedlings distributed, said the Ashanti Region topped the Regional target list with 137 per cent distribution rate which equals to 3,147,306 actual seedlings distributed from an initial target of 2,300,000.

He noted that aside the Ashanti Region, the Eastern, Western North, Central, Bono, Ahafo, the Upper West and the Greater Accra Regions also exceeded their targets.

He said, from an initial 50 per cent target purported to be planted in the forest reserves, a total of 61.3 per cent have been planted and the other 38.7 per cent planted in homes, medians of roads and other locations.

The Forestry Commission CEO mentioned the top five seedlings distributed per demand, were Cashew, Oil Palm, Coconut, Orange and Timber species.

The CEO also welcomed the role of the media in helping to monitor the seedlings planted during Green Ghana Day and added that all information regarding Green Ghana is available at the District Level of Forestry Commission.

He applauded some lead private plantation companies and churches who contributed to the success of the Project.

Mr. Allotey also revealed that even with the number planted, there are still more seedlings available at the various pick up centers and therefore urged all interested parties to visit the nearest Forestry Commission office and get a seedling to plant.

Deputy Minister responsible for Lands and Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio, who doubles as the National Chairman of the 2023 Green Ghana Planning Committee, appreciated the efforts of all Ghanaians and residents of Ghana who participated in the Green Ghana Day exercise and hoped for a continued support for the subsequent years.

He then called for an effective monitoring and supervision of the seedlings planted to fuel the success of the 2023 edition of government’s aggressive afforestation and reforestation program and the previous editions as well.

A Business Desk Report