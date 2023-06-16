Stonebwoy Releases ‘Into The Future’ Video

Stonebwoy

Grammy-nominated Ghanaian dancehall and reggae artiste, Stonebwoy, will today drop a larger-than-life music video for his single, ‘Into The Future’ off his billboard-charting album ‘5th Dimension’.

As the fourth single from his latest full-length album, ‘5th Dimension’, the track is breaking new ground in social media spaces, amassing more than 250,000 organic creations on TikTok since its release in April. This and other recent successes for the artiste have made this single release a no-brainer for record company Universal Music Group, who recently signed the artiste for the continent via the label, Def Jam Africa, in partnership with Def Jam Recordings USA and 0207 Def Jam for the UK.

The ‘Into The Future’ video is anchored by a stellar track. The single was produced by German multi-platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated collective Jugglerz – producers and DJs that have taken the dancehall genre to new heights in Europe.

Recorded in Berlin in the summer of 2022, the track is the perfect modern love song that combines a positive lyrical message of togetherness for the long haul with all the right dancehall flavours.

The video, shot in Accra by Ghanaian-born and long-time collaborator, JWillz, uses a love story to drive the narrative between a young couple from their school days until marriage. The exquisite styling and treatment lend a retro-cool look and feel to the sweet tale of wholesome love.

With fashion and styling on point, authentic African locations, beautiful landscapes, and the artiste driving it with an energised performance, the video is aesthetically driven from start to finish, making it one of Stonebwoy’s most stand-out offerings to date.