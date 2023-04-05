2024 Presidential Race: Bawumia Declares ‘It Is Possible’

Social meida went haywire following Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia giving the strongest indication about his presidential ambition.

This happened when the Dr. Bawumia posted a flyer of Ghana and Patriotic Party (NPP) flags on social media and wrote “It is Possible!’.

The cryptogram appears to be the biggest indication Dr. Bawumia has publicly given towards running for the NPP flagbearership, and then to become the next President of Ghana.

NPP activists and stalwarts have been touting the credentials of Vice President Bawumia as the best to lead the party for election 2024.

He is expected to officially announce his intention to lead the running party.

The vice president coded, yet emphatic declaration charged his supporters on social media who have welcomed it with great hope.

They have subsequently recirculated it making it a top tender in the country.

Following the announcement, several followers od the Vice President On social platforms shared their opinion with most of them, describing him as the “Next To Lead”.

Winning of the last two elections by NPP cannot be mentioned without the name of Dr. Bawumia who has been directly involved in the past four presidential elections between 2008 to 2020.

Dr. Bawumia has been running mate to Nana Akufo-Addo for four consecutive times, two of it which brought continuous victory to the party to be in government.

This many have described as devine and unprecedented in the history of Ghanaian politics.

Dr. Bawumia is regarded by many as the most impactful Vice President in the history of Ghana, considering the number of initiatives and policies he has spearheaded as Vice President.

By Vincent Kubi