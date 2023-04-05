I’m Off The Single’s Market- D-Black

D-Black

Rapper, D-Black, has announced that he’s officially off the single’s market as his girlfriend has accepted his proposal to marry him.

The rapper, born Desmond Blackmore, made the announcement on Instagram on Monday.

“She said Yes!! Officially off the market guys,” he wrote in addition to a heart and love emojis.

The post has received different reactions with many of his followers congratulating him.

It is however unclear who the lady is and when they intend to get married.

D-Black’s announcement however comes almost three years after he was allegedly captured in a sex tape.

Several social media outlets in September 2020 shared a sex tape that they claim allegedly captured the rapper and his American ex-lover, Adrienne Nicole.

The tape was allegedly leaked from Adrienne’s missing phone in the United States of America and it found its way into Ghana’s media space.

The tape went viral and trended on Twitter for days.