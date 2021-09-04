22 Vehicles Impounded at Kasoa Tollbooth

The Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), has impounded 22 vehicles for violating various road traffic offences along the Weija-Kasoa stretch of the N1 highway Saturday afternoon.

The special exercise code-named “war” Against Road Traffic Indiscipline was led by the Director-General, of MTTD, DCOP Nyarko Aboagye in collaboration with the National Road Safety Authority.

The Police during the exercise arrested 22 drivers for flouting several road traffic regulations and are currently being processed for courts in the Greater Accra Region.

Some of the offences the arrested motorists committed in this special exercise include dangerous driving, driving on the shoulders and verges, driving in the opposite direction, and facing oncoming vehicles among others.

Director-General, of MTTD, DCOP Nyarko Aboagye noted that the War Against Indiscipline is aimed at deterring motorists who flout road traffic laws which contribute to preventable road crashes and needless loss of lives and damage to properties, rush-hour congestions on major roads within Accra, Kasoa, and adjoining communities.

He advised the drivers to abide by road traffic regulations at all times to enhance road safety and prevent accidents which sometimes lead to the loss of lives and properties.

Meanwhile, their vehicles have been impounded at the Weija Divisional MTTD.

BY Daniel Bampoe