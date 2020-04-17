24 Suspected Coronavirus Cases In BA Negative – Directorate

TWENTY- FOUR out of 29 suspected cases recorded in Bono Region have tested negative from the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR), with five cases awaiting results.

This is according to the regional health surveillance team of the regional health directorate.

Deputy director in charge of public health and head of regional health surveillance team on COVID -19, Dr. John Ekow Otto, disclosed this at a press briefing on April 15.

He said of the 29 suspected cases, 11 were from Sunyani Municipal, 3 from Sunyani West, 4 from Berekum East Municipal, Dormaa Municipal1, 2 from Wenchi, and 3 in Dormaa East.

‘We are in contact with the Ghana Immigration Service and we are tracing all those who have entered the region especially the unapproved routes.

There is no positive case yet in the three regions. We are doing contract tracing and follow up on information from public leading to people who are hiding in communities,”he said.

The regional director of health service, Dr. Kofi Isssah, said the new way of testing which was sputum collection is helping in testing of more suspected cases.

“There are 9,000 PPEs being used for sputum collection and testing and are expecting 4, 000 more from national to augment it to 13, 000 to enhance on more sputum testing”, he said.

He encouraged the public to continue with the recommended protocol on preventing the disease especially hand washing under running water with soap and not touching face.