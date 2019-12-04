2nd Edition Of Gold Coast Awards Launched

Mimi Andani Michaels

EVENTS & Logistics Hub, in collaboration with NMJ Ghana, has jointly launched the second edition of the Gold Coast Excellence Awards (GCEA), which is slated for March next year.

The GCEA is an award scheme aimed at honouring the outstanding achievements of professionals in the various fields of endeavour by taking extensive look at the most remarkable examples of expertise in Ghana, with categories that cover various sectors from agriculture to automobile.

The GCEA’s core mission is to, among others, develop innovation and excellence in individuals and industries in Ghana to further their role in society.

In an interview with journalists after the launch, Mimi Andani Michaels, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of NMJ Ghana, stated that the event essentially seeks to celebrate and honour the achievements of the firms and individuals within the year under review and also serve as a platform for industry players in the various sectors to connect and network.

The maiden edition of the awards scheme was held earlier this year on March 23 at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, where over 40 individuals and companies in Ghana were honoured following the nomination of over 2,000 individuals and firms in various categories.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio