3 Bundesliga Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

Some three players at German club, Cologne, are reported to have tested positive for coronavirus.

Cologne confirmed the cases but says training will “continue as planned”.

According to the club in a statement, those who tested positive are “symptom free” but will remain in quarantine for 14 days.

It said “The entire team and coaching staff, along with the backroom staff, tested on Thursday for Covid-19.”

“FC Koln will not confirm any names out of respect for the privacy of those affected. Training can continue as planned, according to the hygiene and infection control measures that have been in place since 6 April in group training.”

“The prerequisite for this is that the relevant group of people are tested further, as stated for in the medical concept of the ‘Taskforce Sports Medicine/Special Game Operation’ from the DFL.”

The Bundesliga is expected resume.

It was initially scheduled to return on May 9 but the German Government delayed it and a restart could now be 16 or 23 May.

By Melvin Tarlue