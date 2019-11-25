3 Dead, Others Injured In Chieftaincy Dispute in Oti Region

Three people have been killed whilst three others are in critical condition following a deadly shooting incident in the newly created Oti Region.

The incident occurred during a funeral which was also used as an enstoolment ceremony at Pai Katanga.

Three of the victims reportedly died on the spot whilst the other three are in critical condition at the Worawora Government Hospital.

One of those in critical condition is said to be a chief called Nana Kofi Baafi I.

It is unclear what sparked the shooting but DAILY GUIDE is picking information that a faction that is opposing the enstoolment of a new chief attempted to disrupt the programme and deadly weapons were used in the process around 1 pm on Saturday.

Police subsequently deployed more personnel to the area to maintain law and order.

Journalists, chiefs and other people who were at the concurrent ceremonies were said to have hidden in a room at the palace of the Paramount Chief, Nana Diawuo Bediako II, to avoid being shot.