3 Files To Contest Ashaiman NPP Primary

Ashaiman Constituency gears up for another round of parliamentary primary as the NPP Constituency parliamentary Elections Committee (CPEC) announced the closing of nominations for the 2023 parliamentary primary.

The nominations were opened on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, and were closed on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

According to the CPEC, as at the close of work on Thursday, August 10, 2023, three aspirants had filed their nominations. The three aspirants are Labaran Yakubu Barry, Essiel Justice King, and Thomas Abotibala Adongo. All three will now be vetted by the National Parliamentary Vetting Committee before they are cleared to contest for the parliamentary primary.

The announcement was made by Joseph A. Otoo, Secretary to the CPEC, who urged all delegates and well-meaning patriots to take note of the nominations and to prepare for the upcoming primary.

The Ashaiman Constituency is considered an orphan constituency to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), meaning that it is currently being occupied a party different from the governing NPP.

The 2023 parliamentary primary will be keenly contested, as all three aspirants will be looking to make history and become the first lawmaker to represent the constituency in Parliament.

The CPEC has assured all delegates and aspirants of a free and fair primary, promising that all necessary measures would be taken to ensure that the process is transparent and credible.

The 2023 Parliamentary Primary promises to be an exciting one, as the aspirants will be vying for the opportunity to represent their party and ultimately, the people of Ashaiman Constituency, in Parliament.

By Vincent Kubi