Educationist Files To Contest Ashaiman Seat For NPP

Ashaiman, a constituency in the Greater Accra Region, is set to witness an interesting race in the upcoming parliamentary primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Justice Essiel King, an esteemed educationist with several schools under his belt, has submitted his nomination forms to contest on the party’s ticket.

On Thursday, August 10, Mr. Essiel confidently filed his nomination at the party’s constituency office amidst a massive turnout of party faithful.

In a statement after submitting his nomination, he expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support he has received from the constituents.

He assured them that he would not disappoint them and that their unwavering support would only motivate him to victory.

Mr. Essiel emphasized that the power he seeks is not for personal gain but rather to represent the people of Ashaiman in Parliament and work towards the betterment of the constituency.

He stressed his commitment to reclaiming the seat for the good people of Ashaiman.

Stating that his goal is to turn Ashaiman into a constituency where power belongs to the people for the collective good of the people so let’s work together to uplift the image of Ashaiman.

Meanwhile, the party after receiving his forms, admonished the aspirant to embark on clean campaign devoid of any acrimony and insults.

The NPP has scheduled its parliamentary primaries to be held from Saturday, September 23, 2023, to December 2, 2023, for Orphan Constituencies on a case-by-case basis across the country.

Orphan constituencies refer to those where the party currently does not have a sitting Member of Parliament (MP).

The race for the Ashaiman seat in the NPP primary promises to be a fierce one, with Essiel King’s impressive background in education and his determination to bring positive change to the constituency.

As the campaign unfolds, voters in Ashaiman will have the opportunity to evaluate the candidates and choose the one they believe will best represent their interests.

By Vincent Kubi