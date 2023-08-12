BECE Won’t Be Scrapped – Fordjour

Rev. Ntim Fordjour interacting with a candidate

The Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has dismissed reports that the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) may be scrapped by the government.

Speaking to the media after a monitoring exercise of the exams in some schools in Accra yesterday, the Deputy Minister indicated, “There has been no discussion or policy to terminate BECE today or tomorrow.”

He urged the public to disregard the idea, saying, “The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) remains our partner in education development.”

He indicated that the government would continue to provide resources to WAEC so that it can carry out its duty.

Rev. Fordjour recalled the supportive role WAEC has had in the growth of education in the country over the years, stating that “once in a while, we remit them depending on their needs and the programme they are running.”

The Deputy Minister bemoaned the few isolated infractions at some examination centres across the country, calling them “very unfortunate.”

He stated that those involved will face severe punishment to serve as a lesson to others and discourage them from considering examination malpractices.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour was pleased that the arrest of a few teachers demonstrated the strict safeguards put in place to prevent all sorts of exam misconduct.

The Deputy Minister also assured that there were enough spaces in the more than 900 Senior High Schools (SHS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions across the country to admit all 600,714 candidates who wrote this year’s BECE.

He said all that is required of the candidates is for them to pass the BECE in order to participate in the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

He made the announcement while interacting with BECE candidates writing their exams at St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School in Accra.

The Deputy Minister, who was accompanied by the Greater Accra Director of Education, Stephen Bamfo, assured the candidates that the government was ready to put measures in place to guarantee that they received the greatest possible support for their education.

“Free High School (FSH)/ Free Technical and Vocational Education and Training (FTVET) await you. So work hard to benefit from the novel policy to shape your future dreams,” he stressed.

Rev. Fordjour, who is also the MP for Assin South, encouraged the students to focus on what they can achieve and to avoid receiving help from anyone because they had distinct sets of questions despite being in the same examination hall.

By Ernest Kofi Adu