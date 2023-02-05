3 Killed At Apedwa Junction

Three passengers have met their untimely death following an accident that occurred at the Akyem Apedwa-Kyebi highway in the Eastern Region.

The deceased were crushed to death after a vehicle carrying wood somersaulted.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Sabutey, 16, Emmanuel Nartey, 20, and Ibrahim Adamu, 19 years old.

The mangled vehicle involved a Kia-Rhino truck fully loaded with illegally sawn wood, heading towards Apedwa-Suhum Road from Kyebi- Potroase.

The vehicle as gathered failed its break and subsequently somersaulted into an adjoining valley landing on its side.

Four other persons also sustained various degrees of injuries and are receiving treatment at the Suhum and Koforidua Central Hospitals respectively.

Meanwhile, the Police have since commenced an investigation into the matter as the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Suhum Hospital morgue, pending an autopsy.

– BY Daniel Bampoe