2,300 Desks For Northern Region Basic Schools

In line with Government’s efforts to provide basic needs and amenities to help public schools and also to improve quality of education in Ghana, about 2300 dual desks have been dispatched to over 80 basic schools to the Kpandai Education Directorate in the Northern Region.

About 2700 more desks are expected to be dispatched to other schools in the same educational directorate in two weeks.

In total, a little over 40,000 pieces of furniture which include dual desks, library chairs and tables, teacher’s chairs,s and tables, notice boards, bookshelves among others are expected to be dispatched to various basic schools in the country.

This forms part of the nationwide distribution of furniture to basic schools in need in the country.

Dr Yaw Adutwum, Education Minister⁩ said “I am convinced that little by little, we will reach the apex in our quest to improve Education in Ghana for our future leaders and generation.”

