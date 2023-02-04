MTN Announces Hike In Data Prices

Mobile telecommunication giant, MTN Ghana has announced increase in data prices on its network by an average of 15 per cent beginning February 7, 2023.

This was after the telecommunication network providers rescinded its decision to increase data price on November 14 last year over what management described as “further consultation.”

But MTN on February 3, 2022, issued a circular via SMS to all customers stating that the planned increases in data prices will happen on February 7, 2023.

The circular reads that “Dear Valued Customer, Kindly be informed that effective 7th Feb. 2023, the price of MTN mobile data will be increased by an average of 15% depending on product, due to increasing operational costs. Please visit our website www.mtn.com.gh for more details. Thank you for choosing MTN.”

Per the circular, the price increase averages at 15 percent, which means it will be less than 15% for some products and more than 15 percent for others.

However, the network providers failed to provide the specific breakdowns to help customers make more informed choices.

Meanwhile, some customers have already started complaining about the data price in the country especially considering the current economic situation.

By Vincent Kubi