3 Killed In Fire Outbreak

A fire outbreak has claimed the lives of a mother and her two children while one person was able to escape unhurt.

The unfortunate incident occurred at Ohwim Asore-Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region after the fire gutted a three bedroom house Tuesday afternoon.

The fire whose cause is yet to be determined rendered the affected family homeless.

According to a report, by the Fire Service, two fire pumps from Komfo Anokye and Breman Fire Stations were mobilized to the fire scene after receiving a call at noon Tuesday.

The Firefighters succeeded in bringing the raging fire under control at around 2pm and after struggling to extinguish it.

After the hectic operations, ACFO I Henry Fatai Giwah, the Ashanti Regional Commander met with the family to commiserate with them.

He encouraged and assured them to unravel the circumstances that led to the fire.

-BY Daniel Bampoe