3 More Accra MCEs Endorsed

Solomon Nii koi Kotey – MCE for LaDMA

Three more Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs) in the Greater Accra Region have been unanimously endorsed by their respective assembly members in their various assemblies after brief elections on Tuesday.

The MCEs, namely – Solomon NiikoiKotey representing the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA); Boye Laryea, representing the Okaikoi North Municipal Assembly (ONMA); and Sandra Owusu Ahenkora of the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly (AWMA) – all garnered 100 percent votes from their respective assembly members during a smooth and peaceful electoral process at the various assemblies.

The elections were overseen by officers from the Electoral Commission (EC) who ensured that the processes were transparent, free and fair.

La Dade Kotopon

The La Dade Kotopon Municipal Assembly has a total of 15 assembly members, all of whom voted ‘Yes’ to the nomination of Solomon Nii koi Kotey, thereby endorsing him as the MCE.

In his remarks, he noted that the “overwhelming endorsement” he had received from the assembly members is a “mandate” and an “instruction” for him to deliver, adding that: “I am confident I will deliver to the best of my abilities.”

He said he would engage all relevant stakeholders to drive the development agenda of the municipality while working with all persons to ensure that the people receive their fair share of developmental projects with added value.

Ayawaso West

At the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly, the story was no different as all 19 assembly members voted a resounding ‘Yes’ amidst ecstatic chants to endorse the President’s nominee, Sandra Owusu Ahenkora, as the MCE for the area.

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ayawaso West Constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, who was there together with some stalwarts of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) said the “100 per cent votes means 100 per cent cooperation,” adding, “We need to ensure that, that enviable status and recognition given us in this country is maintained; and we will work together to ensure that objective is achieved.”

On her part, the newly-endorsed MCE, Sandra Owusu Ahenkora, confessed that “the massive endorsement shows the trust and confidence in me.”

She pledged her commitment and dedication to duty to improve upon the socioeconomic development of the municipality while calling for cooperation and support from all members to make AWMA a unique municipality in the country.

Okaikoi North

In a related development, Boye Laryea of the Okaikoi North Municipal Assembly also retained his seat as MCE for the area with a 100 per cent vote by all 16 assembly members.

In a brief remark, he said: “We are going to continue our journey. I know there are better things ahead of us so we are going to work together to achieve great things.”

Regional Minister’s Remarks

The Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, who witnessed all three elections at the various assemblies, expressed his gratitude to God, the President and all and sundry for their cooperation and support.

He iterated that: “The business of confirming MMDCEs is a local governance matter and in Greater Accra, we’re working together from both sides of the political divide.”

This, he said, should be the beginning of working together as the agenda of making Accra work is on.

He admonished the MCEs to continue the good works that won them 100 per cent votes and also for them to work with the various MPs to ensure that the people get what is due them.

By Nii Adjei Mensah fio