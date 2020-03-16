3 More Arrested In Connection With Sogakope Assemblyman’s Murder

KILLED! Marcus Mawutor Adzahli

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that three more persons suspected to be linked with the gruesome murder of the Sogakope South Assemblyman, Marcus Mawutor Adzahli, have been arrested by the Police.

The three are reported to have been arrested on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at their hideout at Obom, near Kasoa in the Central Region.

The suspects who appear to be between 20 and early 30s have been identified as Bright Awuya, Franklin Teteh and Ansong Stephen.

A source at the Sogakope Police who hinted DGN Online noted that the three have since been transferred to the Volta Regional Police Command who are now in charge of the case for further action.

He added that the arrest was made after the Police at Kasoa acted on a tip-off.

About five officers from the Kasoa Division were involved in the operation.

Although the Volta Regional Police Command is yet to give official response to the development, some residents who have seen pictures of the three new suspects say, they look familiar.

This latest development brings the number of persons arrested in connection with the Assemblyman’s death to seven.

The first four, whose details have been kept from the public by the Police were arrested about a week after Marcus’ murder on March 1, 2020.

Two Police Officers of the Sogakofe Police Station have also been arrested over missing service rifle on March 7, 2020. The Police have stressed that the arrest of the Police officers is in no way related to the murder incident, but residents disagree.

The Police have since the announcement of the four murder suspects and two police officers, not briefed the public on what steps have been taken so far.

The public is also yet to be briefed as to what specific steps have so far been taken regarding the shake-up announced to be taking place at the Sogakofe Police Station a little over a week ago.

A situation which has kept residents worried. Many of whom say the Police tactics of keeping information from the public could heighten tension in the Sogakofe area and its environs.

One of such residents, Mariam Anku revealed that “We are not happy. The riot that happened here can happen again because people are getting furious by the day. Why is the Police keeping information from us?”

Another also theorised that the conduct of the Police regarding their economical release of information to the public is heightening negative suspicion. Elinam Afake said, “Why is the Police hiding details of suspects and issues surrounding Marcus death from us?”

(k.duodu@yahoo.com)

From Fred Duodu, Ho