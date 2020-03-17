Jack Ma Foundation Donates Coronavirus Testing Kits To Africa

FLASHBACK: Jack Ma with President Nana Akufo- Addo (right) when he visited Ghana

The Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation have pledged to jointly donate to each of Africa’s 54 nations, 20,000 coronavirus testing kits, 100,000 masks, and 1,000 medical use protective suits and face shields.

The move according to the Jack Ma Foundation in a statement, is to help combat the potential surging demand for medical supplies and equipment in Africa in the wake of the coronavirus.

Quiet a significant number of African nations have recorded confirmed cases of Coronavirus and stringent measures are being put in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

Ghana among the many nations that have confirmed cases of the virus, has banned public gatherings including church service, and schools have also been shut down.

Africa’s 1.3 billion population is considered at risk of the virus.

BY Melvin Tarlue