3 Notorious Armed Robbers Grabbed

The Western North Police Command on Friday, February 18, 2022, through intelligence operation, arrested three notorious armed robbers, Abiaw Reuben alias Ayile Baako, Kwabena Brentu and Isaac Arhin at Kwawu in the Enchi District of the Western North Region.

The robbery suspects were arrested while they were in the process of fortifying themselves with what is believed to be the blood of a fowl at their hideout in preparation for another robbery operation.

A search conducted on them at their hideout led to the retrieval of 2 pump action guns, 18 live AAA cartridges, 1 sharpened machete, 1 knife and 1 cleaver.

The three suspects will be put before court to face the full rigours of the law.

The Police Administration commends the Western North Regional Command, particularly the Enchi District Commamder and his personnel, for the commitment they continue to demonstrate in this regard.

We are assuring the public that we will continue to work hard to protect them and their properties while making life uncomfortable for criminals. We, therefore, continue to seek your support and help in this venture.

We should always remember that Police-community partnership is the master key to crime-fighting and the maintenance of law and order.