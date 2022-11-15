3 Shot By Armed Robbers

THREE PEOPLE suffered gunshot wounds after armed masked men attacked Teacherkrom near Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The armed robbers opened fire on innocent persons around 7pm last Friday, as many fled to save their lives.

Eyewitnesses said the sporadic gunshots hit three people, who sustained serious body injuries and were subsequently sent to hospital.

Awudu Ibrahim, a Unit Committee Member of the area, said he suspected that the hoodlums invaded the area ostensibly to rob a popular Mobile Money (MoMo) vendor in the town.

According to him, since there were a lot of people in the town at the time, the unknown robbers decided to shoot at all directions to cause fear and panic.

Awudu Ibrahim said the unprovoked gun attacks saw three people, including Kwaku Adu, Baba Abugri and Blessing hit by stray bullets and were rushed to hospital where they were treated and discharged, whilst one victim was referred to another facility.

“However, Kwaku Adu, whose injuries were life-threatening, was referred to a medical facility for treatment at Jamasi,” Awudu Ibrahim, who condemned the attack, said.

According to him, the hoodlums couldn’t rob the MoMo vendor as they had planned, adding that “the robbers after the gunshots, fled through the bush to avert arrest.”

Awudu Ibrahim noted that the robbers after leaving Teacherkrom, blocked the Aframso-Ejura road, where they reportedly robbed some road users of their valuables.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi