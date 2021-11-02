30 Passengers Burnt In Akomadan Accident

Information gathered by DGN Online indicated that about 30 passengers traveling in a bus from Lawra in the Upper West Region have been burnt to death in an accident.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday dawn when the vehicle caught fire upon reaching Akomadan in the Ashanti Region.

Reports available to DGN online indicate that vehicle that was carrying about 37 passengers as at the time of the accident crashed into a stationary vehicle at a Police Check Point at Akomadan.

A victim who escaped death by breaking the vehicle glass and jumping off the bus confirmed the incident on Angel Fm.

He noted that the driver was forced to apply the breaks upon reaching the makeshift checkpoint.

He explained that “Because he was on top speed, he couldn’t break immediately and crashed into a stationary vehicle at the barrier resulting in the accident…”.

He said the vehicle caught fire after the accident, adding that “the impact of the crash was great so most of us who were sleeping woke up and started calling for help when the fire started from the front”.

The victim who can’t hold his tears while speaking said only about 10 passengers managed to escape through the glass window.

“When we got to Techiman, about 10 passengers alighted and two more persons joined the bus, so we were close to 36 because the bus takes about 40 passengers…,” he added.

He concluded that distress calls to the fire service in the area went unanswered.

BY Daniel Bampoe