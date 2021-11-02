I Have Taken A Break From Smoking- Kwaw Kese

Kwaw Kese

Rapper, Kwaw Kese born Emmanuel Kofi Botwe says he has taken a break from smoking because he is now a “matured man.”

Even though, he didn’t state what exactly he smokes, he said he has gotten to the stage where he needed a break.

“Now, I have taken a break. Now I am a mature man, I am grown, I have kids. I have slowed down on some things,” he reportedly said on Hitz Fm.

“I was crazy, now the craziness has toned down. Now it is beautiful madness,” he added.

The Abodam crooner was on November 22, 2014 arrested by the Ghana Police Service in Kumasi for allegedly smoking marijuana in public.

He was subsequently granted bail on December 30, 2014 after spending over a month in prison. In between going to court and pursuing music career, he was engaged in advocacy to support prison inmates and also advise the youth to stay away from drugs.

He was later sentenced to prison for just a DAY with a fine of GHC1,200. Now he says he is breaking away with his smoking past.

By Francis Addo