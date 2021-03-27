Okay FM Presenter Abena Moet finally marries

Accra –based Okay FM entertainment news presenter, Abena Moet has finally tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Nana Yaw.

The two lovebirds got married at a traditional wedding ceremony held in Accra today, March 27, 2021.

In a video sighted by DGN Online, the celebrated radio presenter was seen happily with her husband in a beautifully dressed colorful kente attire while they exchanged their marriage vows.

Some notable radio and television personalities were in attendance to show support to the newly wedded couple in town.

Abena Moet is an entertainment analyst and social media commentator. She also presents a segment on Abeiku Santana’s Drive Time show on Okay FM.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke