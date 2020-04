British Airways Likely To Suspends 36,000 Staff

A costs cutting exercise by British Airways is likely to affect some 36,000 staff.

They are to be suspended as the company faces challenges due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Report by planespotters.net suggests that British Airways has parked 140 out of its 277 aircraft.

British Airways is owned by the

International Airlines Group (IAG).

By Melvin Tarlue