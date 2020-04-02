Coronavirus Response: Gov’t Conducts Final Test For Quarantined Persons

The National Covid-19 Team is conducting the second and final test for persons under 14-day mandatory quarantine.

The test begun on April 1, and is expected until April 3, this year.

This was made known in a statement sent by the Health Ministry on March 31, 2020 to those under quarantine.

“I am by this letter informing you that the process of testing will commence today 1st April through 3rd April after which all test results would have been released and if you still test negative you will be allowed to go home but the team will continue to observe you at your home for some reasonable time.”

According to the Ministry, over the last 10 or 11 days they have been under quarantine, efforts have been made to take their blood samples for testing.

It says it has engaged clinical and counseling psychologists for the Over 1,000 of persons under quarantine on a one on one basis.

It revealed that all necessary efforts have been made to relocate those who tested positive after the first test to treatment centres for care.

By Melvin Tarlue