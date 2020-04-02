Coronavirus Response: AirtelTigo Donates 200 Veronica Buckets To MoH

In support of government’s efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus, telecom operator AirtelTigo, has donated 200 pieces of veronica buckets to the Ministry of Health for distribution to public hospitals across the country.

Presenting the items, the Chief Information Officer at AirtelTigo, Prince Sarpong commended the Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service, frontline medical staff and other stakeholders on the initiatives made to stop the spread of the virus and save precious lives.

“We hope that this donation will also help reinforce the message that the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service have been stressing on the importance of washing hands under running water,” he said.

He also remarked that through the Telecom Chamber, the company is broadcasting messages by the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service to educate customers and the general public via SMS and social media platforms, and also routing all calls to the Covid-19 emergency numbers at no cost to the public.

“In addition to that, we have zero-rated Ghana Health Service (GHS) website that provide COVID-19 awareness and safety protocols and uploaded GHS and MOH jingles on our Interactive Voice Response (IVR) platform. Besides that, we broadcast COVID-19 related notifications every day on our Customer App and also build customer awareness via End of Call Flash Notifications.”

The Minister of Health, Honorable Kwaku Agyeman Manu, who received the donation on behalf of the government expressed gratitude to AirtelTigo for the kind gesture.

“We appreciate what you have done so far. Despite this donation, AirtelTigo has been facilitating our efforts to get our COVID-19 education materials for the public. We are grateful for your support.”