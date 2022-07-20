The burnt room after the fire outbreak

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS including electronic appliances have been burnt into ashes after a fire outbreak in a family house at Sepaase near Abuakwa.

The fire, which started in a room, quickly spread to other rooms in the house.

The fire, according to the police, started around 9:50am on July 10, 2022 and destroyed several items within some few minutes before firefighters intervened.

A police report said personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) managed to douse the blaze on time, helping to reduce the extent of damage caused by the fire.

The exact cause of the inferno is still not known. Firefighters, police and other recognised agencies are investigating the cause of the inferno.

“On 10/07/22 at 1100 hrs, Kwaku Amankwah of Sepaase called at the Sepaase charge office and reported that same day around 0950 hrs, fire gutted his family house,” the police report said.

Amankwah said his personal belongings including clothing, a set of furniture, bed, television set, sound system and cash of GH¢1,500.00 were all consumed by the fire.

“The fire extended to three other rooms in the house, but the Nkawie Municipal Fire Service responded swiftly to the scene and managed to bring the fire under control.

“No damage was caused in the other three rooms. The cause of fire is not readily known but occupants in the house presume it was an electrical fault,” the police report added.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi