4 Arrested Over Homowo Festival In Oyarifa

The Homowo festival, a traditional celebration of the Ga people, turned violent in Oyarifa, a suburb of Accra, on Saturday, September 7, 2024, resulting in the arrest of four suspects.

The suspects, Latif Bako, Ebenezer Ewuzie, Stephen Owusu, and Ebenezer Adjei, were arrested on Sunday, September 8, 2024, for their alleged involvement in the violent attack that left three persons injured.

According to eyewitnesses, the violence erupted during the festival when a group of individuals, allegedly armed with machetes, attacked and inflicted wounds on the victims.

The motive behind the attack is still unclear, but the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

In 2019, a clash between two rival groups during the festival resulted in the death of one person and injuries to several others.

The Police in a statement have assured the public that they will do everything in their power to ensure that those responsible for the violence are brought to justice.

The four suspects are currently in custody, assisting the police with their investigation, while efforts are underway to arrest the other accomplices who are currently at large.

