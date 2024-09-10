Mahama Charges NDC Members To Attack EC Over Voter Register

In a very provocative action, John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on party supporters to demonstrate at offices of the Electoral Commission (EC) across the country on September 17.

The move is part of the party’s nationwide protest against the EC’s handling of alleged discrepancies in the voter register.

Addressing supporters at Sampa in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region, Mahama urged the party faithful to pressurize EC officials into doing their jobs right and addressing the party’s concerns to ensure free and fair elections in December.

The opposition NDC has been vocal about its concerns regarding the voter register, citing irregularities and discrepancies that could compromise the electoral process.

The party has requested a forensic audit of the register, but the EC has denied the request, sparking tensions between the two.

The demonstration, which is expected to take place in all 16 regional capitals, is seen as a major test of the EC’s resolve and a show of force by the NDC.

The party has vowed to fight for its right to a free and fair election, stating that it will not sit down and allow the EC to compromise the electoral process.

Meanwhile, the EC has assured Ghanaians that it is committed to conducting a peaceful and transparent election.

The party has continued to raise concerns about the EC’s preparedness for the 2024 general elections, citing issues such as the lack of transparency in the voter registration process and the failure to address concerns about the accuracy of the voter roll.

This is not the first time the NDC has clashed with the EC over the issue of the voter register.

In 2020, the party accused the EC of bias and incompetence, leading to a series of protests and demonstrations.

The party said they have mobilized supporters across the country and they are determined to make its voice heard.

-BY Daniel Bampoe