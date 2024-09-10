Jamestown Fishing Harbour Ready For Commissioning

After years of anticipation, the Jamestown Fishing Harbour is finally up and running and ready for commissioning.

President Akufo-Addo is expected to officially open the facility on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in Ghana’s fishing industry.

The Jamestown Fishing Harbour, located in the heart of Accra, has been a major project for the government, aimed at improving the livelihoods of fishermen and fishmongers in the area.

The harbor, which has been under construction for several years by Chinese contractors, is expected to provide a safe and modern facility for fishermen to land their catch, as well as improve the overall efficiency of the fishing industry.

The completion of the harbor is a testament to the government’s commitment to developing the fishing industry, which is a significant contributor to the country’s economy.

The industry employs thousands of people, and the harbor is expected to increase the sector’s productivity and competitiveness.

The harbor’s construction has not been without its challenges, however.

The project has faced several delays and setbacks over the years, including funding issues and disputes with residents.

Despite these challenges, the government has remained committed to completing the project, and the harbor’s completion is a major achievement.

The commissioning of the harbor is expected to be a major event, with President Akufo-Addo and other dignitaries in attendance.

The event will mark a significant milestone in the fishing industry and is expected to be a major boost to the sector.

The Jamestown Fishing Harbour is just one of several initiatives the government has undertaken to develop Ghana’s fishing industry.

Other initiatives include the provision of modern fishing gear and training for fishermen, as well as efforts to improve the sector’s regulation and management.

The completion of the harbor is also expected to have a positive impact on the local community, with improved facilities and infrastructure expected to increase economic activity in the area.

The harbor’s construction has already created jobs and stimulated economic growth, and its completion is expected to have a lasting impact on the community.

–BY Daniel Bampoe