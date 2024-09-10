Walewale MP Withdraws From Parliamentary Primary

In a shocking turn of events, the Member of Parliament for the Walewale constituency, Lariba Zuweira Abudu has announced her withdrawal from the parliamentary race.

This decision comes after the inconclusive re-run of the parliamentary primary in the Walewale constituency, which was marred by an unfortunate incident that prevented the Electoral Commission from declaring a result.

In a letter addressed to the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, the MP, Hajia Abudu stated that she has decided to withdraw from the contest in the interest of the greater good of the party and to ensure peace and unity in the Walewale constituency.

She expressed her gratitude to the party for the honor of representing her constituency over the last four years and assured the party of her continued support in the 2024 election campaign.

The Walewale parliamentary primary has been a contentious issue, with several incidents reported during the initial primary and the subsequent re-run.

The National Executive Committee of the New Patriotic Party has announced that it will meet on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, to discuss the matter and take necessary action.

The party has commended the Electoral Commission and the Ghana Police Service for their professional oversight and swift action in arresting the culprit who disrupted the sorting and counting process.

The party has also assured its supporters, particularly those in Walewale, to remain calm as it takes steps to resolve the impasse.

The MP, Lariba Abudu’s withdrawal from the parliamentary primary has sent shockwaves through the party and the constituency.

Her decision is seen as a sacrifice for the greater good of the party and the constituency, and it remains to be seen how this will impact the party’s chances in the 2024 elections.

The Walewale constituency has been a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party, with Lariba Abudu serving as a Member of Parliament since 2020.

The constituency has been plagued by internal party conflicts, which culminated in the contentious parliamentary primary.

The initial primary was marred by allegations of vote-buying and intimidation, leading to a re-run of the election.

However, the re-run was also inconclusive, with an unfortunate incident preventing the Electoral Commission from declaring a result.

Meanwhile, one person is currently in Police custody over yesterday’s incident.

-BY Daniel Bampoe