Captain Smart Is Not My Running Mate- CPP Flagbearer

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has distanced itself from rumors circulating on social media that its newly elected presidential candidate, Nana Frimpomaa Kumankumah, will contest the 2024 presidential elections with self-styled uncensored broadcast journalist, Blessed Godsbrain Smart (Captain Smart).

Nana Frimpomaa Kumankumah, who was elected as the CPP’s flagbearer on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, has denied the claims, stating that neither she nor her party has taken any such decision.

In an interview with Asaase News, she called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to disregard the claims on social media, noting that she will announce her running mate in due course.

The rumors, which emerged on social media shortly after Nana Frimpomaa Kumankumah’s election, suggested that she had chosen Captain Smart as her running mate.

However, the CPP has denied the claims, stating that no such decision has been made.

Nana Frimpomaa Kumankumah’s election as the CPP’s flagbearer was seen as a significant victory for the party, which has been struggling to regain its footing in Ghanaian politics.

The CPP, which was founded by Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah, has a rich history in Ghanaian politics, but has failed to make a significant impact in recent years.

The Party’s National Congress, which was held across all sixteen regions, saw Nana Frimpomaa Kumankumah emerged as the winner with 763 votes, surpassing her opponent Nana Yaw Anokye Frimpong, who polled 586 votes. Out of a total of 1,360 votes cast, 11 were rejected.

In her victory speech, Nana Frimpomaa Kumankumah called for unity to ensure success in the 2024 general elections.

“In every election, one person will emerge as the winner, and it is essential for everyone to stand together to ensure unity and cohesion,” she stated. “I thank all who voted for me and even those who did not. My win was decisive and represents the voice of the masses.”

The CPP’s decision to elect Nana Frimpomaa Kumankumah as its flagbearer has been seen as a significant move to revitalize the party’s fortunes.

However, the rumors surrounding her partnership with Captain Smart have raised questions about the party’s strategy and leadership.

Captain Smart, who is known for his uncensored broadcast style, has been a vocal critic of the current government and has gained a significant following on social media.

However, his partnership with the CPP has been met with skepticism by some, who question his political experience and credentials.

-BY Daniel Bampoe