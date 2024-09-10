Mike Oquaye Jnr. Files Parliamentary Forms, Pledges to Develop Dome – Kwabenya Constituency

In a move that has been hailed as a significant step towards the development of the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, Mike Oquaye Jnr. on Monday led a group of residents to file his parliamentary forms at the Dome-Kwabenya District Electoral Commission office.

The filing of the forms marks the beginning of Oquaye Jnr.’s journey to become the next Member of Parliament (MP) for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, a seat currently held by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Oquaye Jnr., the son of former Speaker of Parliament, Mike Oquaye, has a rich background in politics. He has been involved in various political activities, including serving as a member of the NPP’s communications team.

In his speech after filing the forms, Oquaye Jr. Pledged to develop the constituency, tackle youth unemployment, and lobby for developmental projects for the area. He also urged the party members to increase the Dome votes, which he described as the NPP’s “world bank.”

Oquaye Jnr. Tasked the party members to go from house to house to sell the message of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the NPP. He noted that voting for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, would reverse the progress of Ghana.

“Ghanaians deserve better, and that is what we will give them under the next Bawumia government,” Oquaye Jnr. said.

The filing of the forms was attended by a large number of residents, including party members and supporters. The atmosphere was electric, with many expressing their support for Oquaye Jnr.’s candidacy.

Oquaye Jnr.’s decision to contest the Dome-Kwabenya seat has been welcomed by many, who see him as a breath of fresh air in the constituency. His promise to develop the constituency and tackle youth unemployment has resonated with many, who believe that he has the vision and leadership skills to bring about positive change.

As the campaign season heats, Oquaye Jnr. is expected to face stiff competition from other contestants.

However, his background, experience, and pledge to develop the constituency have made him a strong contender for the seat.

BY Daniel Bampoe