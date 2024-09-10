Man Beheads Wife, Daughter In Ashaiman

A shocking and disturbing incident has occurred in Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region, leaving a community in mourning and a nation in disbelief.

A man, whose identity has not been disclosed, allegedly beheaded his wife and daughter in a fit of rage after discovering that his daughter was not his biological child.

According to sources, the suspect had been suspecting that his daughter was not his own for some time and had been investigating the matter.

Upon confirming his suspicions, he snapped and committed the heinous crime.

The incident occurred at the family’s residence in Ashaiman.

Neighbors reportedly hearing screams and cries for help, but by the time they arrived at the scene, it was too late.

The suspect had already inflicted fatal injuries on his wife and daughter.

In a bizarre twist, the suspect then fled the scene and traveled to his hometown, where he attempted to take his own life by poisoning himself.

However, he was arrested by the Police before he could carry out his plan.

The motive behind the suspect’s actions is still unclear, but it is believed that he was driven by a combination of anger, shame, and despair.

The police are currently investigating the incident and have promised to bring the suspect to justice.

The suspect is currently on admission at a hospital under Police custody and is facing charges of murder and attempted suicide.

-BY Daniel Bampoe