Stars Fail To Shine Again

Black Stars yesterday failed to shrug off the Angola home defeat to draw 1-1 with Niger in Morocco.

The scoreline blights Ghana’s quest for a successful 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign in Group F.

Before recess, Alidu Seidu’s effort from outside the box took a deflection and found its way past the Niger goalkeeper.

After the break, Ghana had several opportunities to consolidate their lead, but they failed to make good use of them.

Niger persisted and cancelled the lead through Oumar Sako header from a corner kick.

And with just a point from two matches, Ghana’s qualification hopes now hangs by a thread.

Ghana next face current leaders Sudan in October.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum