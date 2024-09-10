Rodrygo ‘Upset’ By Ballon d’Or Snub

Rodrygo

Rodrygo told ESPN he was “upset” at his omission from this week’s men’s Ballon d’Or shortlist, after helping Real Madrid win a LaLiga and Champions League double last season.

Club teammates Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos — since retired — Antonio Rüdiger and Dani Carvajal were nominated, as well as Madrid’s summer signing Kylian Mbappé, but there was no place for Rodrygo on the 30-man squad.

“I was upset, I think I deserved it,” Rodrygo told ESPN in an exclusive interview on Sunday. “I don’t want to belittle the players who are there, but I think I had a place in the 30. It was a surprise… But there’s not much I can do, I’m not the one who decides these things.”

The Ballon d’Or winner will be announced at a ceremony in Paris on October 28.

Rodrygo scored 10 goals in 34 LaLiga appearances last season, as well as finding the net five times in the Champions League.

His place in the Madrid team has come under pressure with the arrival of Mbappé, although coach Carlo Ancelotti has continued to pick him as part of a three-man forward line so far this campaign.

In a recent social media post, Rodrygo published a series of photos of himself lifting trophies with Madrid, accompanied by a laughing emoji, which he admitted was intended to make fun of his Ballon d’Or snub.

“I made a somewhat mocking post,” Rodrygo told ESPN. “Now there’s not much to say. Everyone knows my indignation. Everyone [has supported me], both in the national team and at Real Madrid. People sent messages.”

Rodrygo admitted that his versatility has inhibited his progress, especially with Brazil, who play Paraguay in a World Cup qualifier today.

The forward scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 victory over Ecuador this weekend.

“Often, I’m just filling spaces,” Rodrygo said. “Is someone missing there? Put Rodrygo in. Is someone missing on the right? Rodrygo. Is someone missing as No. 9? Rodrygo. That’s it. It may get in my way a little, but I’m a team player.”