NPP NEC Meets On Walewale Rerun Election Wednesday

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Executive Committee (NEC) is set to meet tomorrow, September 11, 2024, to discuss the controversy surrounding the Walewale election re-run.

The meeting comes after the party’s national secretariat took note of the outcome of the re-run, which was marred by disruptions and allegations of foul play.

One of the feuding party, incumbent MP, Laraba Zuweira Abdul has withdrawn from the race.

The Walewale election re-run was held after the initial election was annulled due to irregularities.

However, the re-run was not without controversy, as a culprit was arrested for disrupting the sorting and counting process.

The Ghana Police Service has been commended for their swift action in arresting the individual and for their professional oversight throughout the electoral process.

In a statement issued by the Party General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the party said that it remains committed to fully supporting the Ghana Police Service in their efforts to thoroughly investigate and resolve the matter without any obstruction.

The party has also called on its members, particularly those in Walewale, to remain calm as the party works to resolve the impasse.

This is not the first time that the NPP has been embroiled in controversy surrounding elections.

In recent years, the party has faced allegations of internal conflicts and disputes over election outcomes.

The Walewale case is just the latest in a series of challenges that the party has faced in its efforts to maintain unity and cohesion.

Despite these challenges, the NPP remains one of the dominant forces in Ghanaian politics.

The party has a strong track record of promoting development and freedom, and its members are known for their dedication to the party’s ideals.

BY Daniel Bampoe