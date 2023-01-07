4 Arrested With 104 Bags Of Wee

Police says its intelligence operation last Thursday January 5, 2023, led to the arrest of four suspects including an Assembly Member for the unlawful possession of over 104 bags of substances suspected to be narcotics at Lolonya near Sege in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region.

The four suspects, Ntow Prince, Felix Owusu, Jery Quartey and Daitey Mashack were arrested while discharging sacks of the compressed plant materials into a boat at the seaside at Sege.

In a statement, the police said during the arrest, suspect Daitey Mashack who is the Assemblyman of the area attempted to bribe the arresting officers with an amount of Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵20,000).

According to the police, the arresting officers however refused the bribe and apprehended the Assembly Member together with the exhibit as evidence.

The loaded truck with the substances has been impounded at the Tema Regional Police Headquarters together with the attempted bribe money.

The four suspects were subsequently put before the Ashaiman Circuit Court on Friday, January 6, 2023, where they have been remanded into Police custody to re-appear on 23rd January 2023.

Police therefore commended the team for their dedication and commitment to the service.

By Vincent Kubi