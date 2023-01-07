2 Dead, One Injured On Kintampo-Tamale Highway Crash

Two persons lost their lives in ghastly motor accident on the Kintampo-Tamale highway in the Bono East Region.

One other person sustained various degrees of injuries following the incident at Babator-Kuma off the Kintampo-Tamale trunk road when the Toyota Land cruiser crashed into a tree.

Rescuers from the Kintampo fire station responded to the distressed accident call at 1:12am after the Toyota Landcruiser with registration Number GR 5031-U had burst a front tyre and veered off the road thereby hitting a tree in the process, according to a statement released by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

All the three persons on board were trapped, two males died on the spot and the female sustained some injuries.

The victims were recovered and rescued by the crew and transported to the Kintampo Municipal Hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

By Vincent Kubi