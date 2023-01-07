Let’s Safeguard Ghana’s Democracy– Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is urging Ghanaians to do everything humanly possible to protect the nation’s democracy as the country celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Fourth Republic.

Addressing the nation on the eve of Constitution Day, Akufo-Addo said: “We do not have to look far back into history to see that stable period of constitutional government and intelligent management of the economy lead to prosperity. We must do everything within our means to safeguard our democracy.”

“Tomorrow’s milestone is to the great credit of you, the Ghanaian people, the ordinary men and women who make up the fabric of our nation. Thirty years ago, all of us resolved to build, under God, a united nation, grounded in democratic values and the rule of law. We have advanced a great deal in realising this vision, and I am confident that, with a spirit of fairness, hard work, integrity and reconciliation, the best days of Mother Ghana lie ahead of us.

“Even though we are presently confronted with difficulties in our economic performance, I do not doubt our collective resolve to work our way out of these challenges, and put our nation back onto the path of progress and prosperity. Let us, therefore, continue to work to create the platform for the evolution of a new Ghanaian civilisation, which will give true meaning to the foundational values of freedom and justice on which our nation was birthed,” he added.

Tomorrow, Saturday, 7th January 2023, will be exactly thirty (30) years since the Constitution of the 4th Republic came into force, with the inauguration into office of the first President of the 4th Republic, the late Jerry John Rawlings. It has inspired the longest period of stable constitutional governance in our history, with a consensus emerging strongly that the democratic form of governance is preferable, and the benefits are showing. Hence the decision to celebrate 7th January as Constitution Day.

By Vincent Kubi