Alan Leaves Office On January 16 …Ready To Announce Presidential Bid

The outgoing Minister for Trade, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen will be officially leaving his position next week January 16, 2023.

Alan cash as is commonly known tendered in his resignation Thursday January 5, 2023 to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The president has in turn accepted his resignation and asked Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to take over caretaker minister until a substantive minister is appointed to manage the affairs of the office.

Two days after his resignation, Mr. Kyerematen has thanked the President for the opportunity to serve and for graciously accepting his resignation as Cabinet Minister.

“I would like to thank H.E the President for the opportunity to serve and for graciously accepting my resignation as Cabinet Minister responsible for Trade and Industry, effective 16th January, 2023.

“I sincerely appreciate the support from my family, colleagues, my party the NPP, the international community, and the general public during my tenure as a Minister,” he wrote in a message shared on his social media handle.

The thrice defeated aspiring presidential candidate of the NPP will announce his fourth attempt to lead the party shortly.

He stated that “I will be addressing the Ghanaian people in the next few days.”

By Vincent Kubi