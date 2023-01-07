T-Pain, Sarkodie, Vic Mensa, Others Rock Black Star Line Festival

The maiden edition of the Black Star Line Festival organised by Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa climaxed on Friday night with a successful mega concert.

This showcased pulsating performances by both local and international artistes on the bill to a large number of music fans.

The concert took place at the Independence Square in Accra and it was attended by patrons who travelled far and near to witness it.

Some travelled as far as the US, Germany and the UK to take part in the festival.

The performers included T-Pain, Erykah Badu, Vic Mensa, Jeremih, Asaaka Boys, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, M.anifest and a host of others.

Each of them took to the stage with a series of popular songs to thrill the festival audiences.

T-Pain performed some of his timeless hit songs to the excitement of the crowd who most of the time sang along with the performances.

Among his songs were ‘Bartender’, ‘Buy you a drink’, and ‘’Good life’. The crowd went crazy when he dropped ‘All I do is win’, a DJ Khaled song which featured him.

Vic Mensa, who is also a signee of JayZ’s ‘Roc Nation label was praised for his performance and also for sharing his stage with Ghana’s Stonebwoy and Kwesi Arthur. They performed songs they collaborated on.

Jeremiah equally gave a historic performance.

He started with the popular ‘Birthday sex’, tunes and went on to perform his party song ‘Don’t tell’em’.

Sarkodie also lived up to the task, performing some of his popular songs such as Non-Living Things, an Oxlade song he was featured on. Erykah, Stonebwoy, M.anifest and the rest were all phenomenal on stage.

By Francis Addo