Dave Chappelle Visits President Akufo-Addo

Ace American comedian Dave Chappelle has been photographed with President Akufo-Addo following his visit to the Jubilee House, the seat of the Ghanaian government.

This was part of his trip to Ghana.

Dave arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, January 3 due to his involvement in Black Star Line Festival organised by Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper.

Before meeting the president, Dave was at an event dubbed “A conversation with Chance and a special guest,” at the University of Ghana on January 5. That event was or of the several ceremonies that took place during the Black Star Line Festival.

He made headlines from that event following an alleged statement that he was quoted to have said that Jay Z had properties in Ghana.

He joins the list of African American entertainers who have so far been to the presidency as part of their visit to Ghana.

By Francis Addo