Hundreds Stranded at Black Star Line Festival 

Hundreds of festival-goers were left stranded overnight at the entrance of the Black star Line Festival due to their inability to access the online tickets to the event which took place at the Black star square in Accra last Friday.

This was because the free-online tickets were sold out days before the main event.

The frustrated die-hard fans of Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa had to result in ‘bribing’ some security officials stationed at the various entry points at the venue just to witness their performance.

On the other hand, some Festival goers had a ticket but had to join the long queue as “Cash and Carry” operations were in session. Certain individuals who bribed them were served with free entry with no checking while those with the ticket are delayed unnecessarily to persuade them to pay security officials at the gate.

” The security people say we should give money before entry meanwhile this event is free to watch if only you have the ticket. I have my ticket but l am still stuck here for no reason” Kojo who spoke to DGN Online at the event indicated.

DGN Online also observed that some individuals with two tickets also resulted in selling them to make some cash.

A tweep named, Abraham Task wrote,” I think tickets are all sold out but you can try *365*1957# or the link blackstarlinefest.com/product/starli…. But those who got dem earlier are selling them. Hit them up if u wanna buy them. I also got 2 for sale too. #BlackStarLineFestival.”

To escape this unmoving queue as a journalist assigned to report on the event I had to use the Marine Drive Road, a dangerous route for that matter at 9:45 PM alone to the VIP gate before I had access to the venue to witness the program.

At the VIP area, the security personnel including the police and army soldiers were coordinating the situation ensuring that patrons are safe and protected from any form of robbery as they get entertained by artistes line-up to perform.

There was some altercation between Team Sark and the security marking the gates/entrances for artistes as the former tried to make an entry. Not too sure what triggered the ‘fight’ but it seems it had something to do with not letting Sark’s manager, Angel in.

Below are series of tweets from some stranded festivalgoers sighted by DGN Online

“Seriously, the whole #BlackStarLineFestival activity seems like a privately reserved thing. From the onset of early sold-out tickets to this sudden change of Dave Chappelle event. If they can’t do these for free, let us buy the tickets. Why all these disappointments?”.

“Please the black star line festival tickets given to some particular group of people? I have been following up on these tickets since Day 1 it’s always sold out till now Ei…. Hmmm. Every single day I’m on the website to check it out. But yawa “.

But in all the maiden edition of the Black Star Line Festival was a success.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke