4 BECE Candidates Arrested For Examination Malpractice

Four candidates have been arrested by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for engaging in examination malpractice during the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The arrests were made in different regions, including the Ashanti Region, Tema Central, and Central region.

The individuals had violated the examination rules and regulations set forth by WAEC.

WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi, confirmed the arrests and emphasised the council’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of the examination process by implementing more stringent measures to prevent malpractice.

“According to our rules and regulations governing the conduct of examinations at WAEC, any breach of these rules is promptly reported to law enforcement agencies. Subsequently, those individuals are charged and brought before the court. ”

“One individual was apprehended in the Ashanti region while attempting to enter the examination hall with prepared materials for the candidates. In Tema Central, a female individual was taken into custody for possessing a tablet containing information intended to be communicated to candidates. In the Central region, specifically Dunkwa-On Offin, two individuals were caught solving questions in the midst of the examination, which they intended to relay to candidates,” he said.

A total of 602,457 final-year junior high school (JHS) students across Ghana are writing this year’s BECE.

